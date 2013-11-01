Scientists modify Botox for the treatment of pain

A team of 22 scientists from 11 research institutes led by Bazbek Davletov, a professor now at the University of Sheffield, created and characterized a new molecule that was able to alleviate hypersensitivity to inflammatory pain.
Prof Davletov joined the Department of Biomedical Science in September last year from the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, where his team developed a new way of joining and rebuilding molecules.
By using elements of Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium tetani neurotoxins, commonly known as Botox and tetanus toxin respectively, the scientists were able to develop a molecule with new biomedical properties, without unwanted toxic effects. The work is featured on the cover of the October 2013 issue of the scientific journal Bioconjugate Chemistry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze