Second US court declares Pfizer's Zoloft not liable for congenital heart defect

A state court jury in the USA has ruled that pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was not responsible for the birth defects in a child whose mother used Zoloft (sertraline) during pregnancy.

The jury rejected claims by the plaintiff that Pfizer had neglected to properly disclose the risk of birth defects associated with the antidepressant. This follows a state court decision in April where the St Louis court also determined Pfizer was not liable.

This is just one of more than 1000 cases pending in state and federal courts in the USA. The plaintiff is seeking $2.4 million in compensation and argues that her daughter’s heart abnormalities were caused by the use of Zoloft in pregnancy.