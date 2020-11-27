Select patented drugs to be included in India's NLEM?

An intense debate is going on in India on whether patented drugs should be selected and identified for inclusion in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2020, which is being finalized by the Expert Committee constituted by the Ministry of Health.

The increasing burden of cancer and rare diseases, as well as the high cure rate now being achieved by patented drugs especially in the treatment of cancer, are adding to the claim for inclusion.



At a virtual National Consultation Stakeholders meeting, industry stakeholders highlighted the long term remission that has been observed when a disease is treated with new patented drugs, in addition to cure.

Unprecedented increase in API prices