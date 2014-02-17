Servier Canada collaborates in two research projects

Two major projects in clinical research conducted by Canada’s Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) and the Research Centre of the CHUM (CR-CHUM) have been selected to receive financial support from the Quebec government, reports independent French drugmaker Laboratories Servier.
The first project, named ARTERIA, includes a section that focuses on heart rate. It was developed by Jean-Claude Tardif’s team at the MHI in collaboration with Servier researchers. It is based on the concept that a heart rate less than 70 beats per minute in patients with coronary disease could reduce the atherosclerotic plaque instability. This international project conceived in Montreal, is based on advanced medical imaging technology and will be used in fifteen countries around the world.
The second project concerns an avant garde diagnostic platform called OPTI-THERA. Servier Canada collaborates with the team of Pavel Hamet, Canada Research chairman, predictive genomics, and Jacques Turgeon, director of research at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal. Future approaches in a number of diseases, will be able to target a precise patient profile, contributing again to personalized medical treatment. The platform OPTI-THERA will combine genetic factors, biomarkers and clinical signs that will determine, in an accurate manner, the level of risk of a patient in its disease progression or its level of risk of drug interactions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze