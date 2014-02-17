Servier Canada collaborates in two research projects

Two major projects in clinical research conducted by Canada’s Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) and the Research Centre of the CHUM (CR-CHUM) have been selected to receive financial support from the Quebec government, reports independent French drugmaker Laboratories Servier.

The first project, named ARTERIA, includes a section that focuses on heart rate. It was developed by Jean-Claude Tardif’s team at the MHI in collaboration with Servier researchers. It is based on the concept that a heart rate less than 70 beats per minute in patients with coronary disease could reduce the atherosclerotic plaque instability. This international project conceived in Montreal, is based on advanced medical imaging technology and will be used in fifteen countries around the world.

The second project concerns an avant garde diagnostic platform called OPTI-THERA. Servier Canada collaborates with the team of Pavel Hamet, Canada Research chairman, predictive genomics, and Jacques Turgeon, director of research at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal. Future approaches in a number of diseases, will be able to target a precise patient profile, contributing again to personalized medical treatment. The platform OPTI-THERA will combine genetic factors, biomarkers and clinical signs that will determine, in an accurate manner, the level of risk of a patient in its disease progression or its level of risk of drug interactions.