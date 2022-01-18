Wednesday 19 November 2025

Servier fiscal 2020/21 revenues see 4.3% growth

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2022
servier_big

French independent pharma firm Servier today published its results for the 2020/21 financial year, ending on September 30, 2021.

Servier Group revenue for the 2020/21 financial year increased by 4.3% compared to 2019/20 at constant exchange rates (+0.8% at current rates) to reach 4.725 billion euros ($5.4 billion).

2020/21 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) remains stable compared to the previous financial year at 625 million euros, representing 13.2% of group revenue, as well as the operating income which amounts to 278 million euros, ie, 5.9% of group revenue.

