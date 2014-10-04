Servier’s new research partnership with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

French independent pharma company Servier has established a collaborative partnership with Australia’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute to facilitate the development of new agents that could be effective in treating several types of cancer, particularly blood cancers.

A research team at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, led by Associate Professor Guillaume Lessene, will test in preclinical models how cancer cells respond to treatment with the Mcl-1-inhibitory BH3-mimetics discovered by the Servier–Vernalis collaboration. The results will indicate whether this new class of research compounds could be useful in the future for treating people with cancer, and which types of cancer the compounds would be most effective against.

Mcl-1 a promising target for may cancer types