Saturday 23 November 2024

Set up for pharmaceutical supply chain success amid COVID-19 and beyond

Pharmaceutical
14 July 2020
lab_biotech_test_big

In this week's Expert View, Ed Malatesta and Tim Roberts of PCI Pharma Services provide their company's perspective on supply chain readiness in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold as many parts of the world are still under lockdown. Even in countries where things were beginning to open up, like in the USA, there is an uptick in cases and public health officials are concerned about a second wave.

View our Expert Report:  COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical supply chainAs a leader in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chain solutions, we are preparing for what comes next. As businesses reopen in phased approaches, and even as those approaches get delayed or are pulled back, there will inevitably be a rush to go back to the doctor, just like there will be a rush to go to salons for haircuts.

What steps can pharma and biopharma companies take from a supply chain perspective to set themselves up for success?

Think carefully about your forecast

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Tech key to recovery, say pharma and medtech
18 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Report predicts pharma growth through and beyond pandemic
16 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
What effect will Covid-19 have on force majeure?
24 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
UK government urged to create parallel domestic supply chain for key medicines
29 July 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze