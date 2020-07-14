Set up for pharmaceutical supply chain success amid COVID-19 and beyond

In this week's Expert View, Ed Malatesta and Tim Roberts of PCI Pharma Services provide their company's perspective on supply chain readiness in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.



The coronavirus pandemic has put many things on hold as many parts of the world are still under lockdown. Even in countries where things were beginning to open up, like in the USA, there is an uptick in cases and public health officials are concerned about a second wave.

View our Expert Report: COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical supply chainAs a leader in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chain solutions, we are preparing for what comes next. As businesses reopen in phased approaches, and even as those approaches get delayed or are pulled back, there will inevitably be a rush to go back to the doctor, just like there will be a rush to go to salons for haircuts.



What steps can pharma and biopharma companies take from a supply chain perspective to set themselves up for success?

Think carefully about your forecast