Setback for AP Pharma as FDA calls for more data on CINV drug

Shares of US drugmaker AP Pharma (OTCBB: APPA.OB) plunged 34.8% to $0.378 in early trading on March 28, on the news that the Food and Drug Administration has declined approval for its investigational drug to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

The company said it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for its lead product candidate, APF530. The CRL describes the following issues that must be addressed.

• With respect to chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), the FDA has requested the refinement of one product quality analytical test method, and that certain deficiencies identified during facility pre-approval inspections be addressed.

• The FDA has requested that a human factors validation study evaluating the usability of the APF530 syringe system together with its proposed product labeling and instructions for use be conducted with product assembled using a validated, commercial process.

• With respect to clinical, the FDA has requested a re-analysis of the existing Phase III clinical data that reclassifies patients into those receiving moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) and highly emetogenic chemotherapy (HEC) according to the recently modified ASCO 2011 Guideline. The FDA did not request any new clinical studies.