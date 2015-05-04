Shire and Foundation Fighting Blindness ink rare eye disease accord

Ireland-headquartered Shire (LSE: SHP) and the USA’s Foundation Fighting Blindness today announced a new agreement focused on furthering research for a novel treatment for autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (adRP), a rare genetic disease that usually first occurs in late childhood or adolescence and is followed by the progressive loss of peripheral vision. There are no currently approved treatment options for adRP.

“This agreement is an example of the creative approaches in early-stage rare disease research and development that we’re taking at Shire,” said Albert Seymour, Shire senior vice president of global research and non-clinical development. “Both organizations have a strong, shared commitment to unearthing and developing innovative treatments in areas of significant, unmet medical need,” he added.

Terms of the collaboration