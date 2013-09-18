Sunday 24 November 2024

Ireland-based drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) creates treatments in neuroscience, rare diseases, gastrointestinal, internal medicine and regenerative medicine and is developing treatments for symptomatic conditions treated by specialist physicians in other targeted therapeutic areas.

It has a portfolio of specialist therapies, with products available in 50 countries around the world. Its top 10 products are Vyvanse, Elaprase (idursulfase), Lialda/Mezavant (mesalamine), Intuniv (guanfacine), Pentasa (mesalamine) and Firazyr (icatibant).

Latest Shire News

New Phase III data show TAK-620 (maribavir) meets goals in CMV
7 December 2020
Takeda Pharmaceutical: first Japan, then the world
27 October 2020
EC waives Takeda's commitment to divest Shire's pipeline compound SHP647
29 May 2020
Newly-independent Galderma nabs ex-Shire head as CEO
9 October 2019
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


