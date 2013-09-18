Ireland-based drugmaker Shire (LSE: SHP) creates treatments in neuroscience, rare diseases, gastrointestinal, internal medicine and regenerative medicine and is developing treatments for symptomatic conditions treated by specialist physicians in other targeted therapeutic areas.

It has a portfolio of specialist therapies, with products available in 50 countries around the world. Its top 10 products are Vyvanse, Elaprase (idursulfase), Lialda/Mezavant (mesalamine), Intuniv (guanfacine), Pentasa (mesalamine) and Firazyr (icatibant).