Newly-independent Galderma nabs ex-Shire head as CEO

Pharmaceutical
9 October 2019
Galderma rebranded from Nestlé Skin Health, last week debuted as the world’s largest independent global dermatology company following the completion of the 10.2 billion Swiss francs ($10.25 billion) acquisition by a group of investment funds.

The Switzerland-based company will be led in its next phase of growth and innovation by an experienced management team and board, with proven track records in building sustainable high-growth businesses in pharmaceutical and consumer industries.

Dr Flemming Ornskov assumes the position as chief executive from Stuart Raetzman, who after having led Galderma and prepared the company for its separation from Nestlé, now joins the company’s Board.

