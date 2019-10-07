Saturday 23 November 2024

Galderma's Aklief gains FDA approval

Pharmaceutical
7 October 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Aklief (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005% for the topical treatment of acne, making it the first new retinoid molecule to receive US FDA approval for the treatment of acne in more than 20 years.

Aklief Cream is the only topical retinoid that selectively targets retinoic acid receptor (RAR) gamma, the most common RAR found in the skin, said the drug’s developer, Galderma, which just last week became the largest independent global dermatology company following the 10.2 billion Swiss franc ($10.25 billion) carve out of Nestle Skin Helth, noting that Aklief Cream is expected to be available in the USA in November 2019.

Aklief Cream is the first topical treatment specifically studied and proven to treat both facial (forehead, cheeks, nose and chin) and truncal (chest, shoulders and back) acne, offering healthcare professionals and acne patients another treatment option.

