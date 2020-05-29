Saturday 23 November 2024

EC waives Takeda's commitment to divest Shire's pipeline compound SHP647

29 May 2020
The European Commission has waived, under the EU Merger Regulation, the commitments made by Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) to obtain clearance of its acquisition of Shire.

The Commission approved the $64 billion acquisition of Shire by Takeda on in November 2018, subject to the divestment of the biologic drug, code-named SHP 647, under development by Shire to treat inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

IBD is a lifelong autoimmune disease that involve inflammation of the digestive tract. Biologic drugs are typically prescribed after the failure of conventional therapies, such as corticosteroids and immunosuppressants.

