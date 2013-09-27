Singapore to launch collaborative program into skin research

Singapore is committing close to S$100 million ($79.6 million) to skin research, announced the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS) today. Under a collaboration between the Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Skin Centre (NSC) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the SRIS will harness the expertise of scientists, clinicians and engineers to foster and conduct high impact, inter-disciplinary skin research designed to translate into improved health outcomes and quality of life.
One in three people worldwide suffer from a skin disorder, and there are also significant differences between how skin diseases present in Asian and Western populations, as well as in how these respond to treatment. Key research areas for the Institute will include eczema, allergy and inflammation, pigment disorders, wound healing, hair conditions and skin aging.
Birgit Lane, executive director of IMB, said: “The Institute of Medical Biology (IMB) at A*STAR has a rich background in collaborative skin biology research that has laid the foundation for the Skin Research Institute of Singapore to be set up. We are looking forward to combining our skills with those of our partners in this project to expand skin research in Singapore and build a research center of excellence here which will have worldwide impact.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze