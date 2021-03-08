Sunday 24 November 2024

Stada Arz launches medical cannabis under the brand CannabiStada

Pharmaceutical
8 March 2021
Germany’s Stade Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) is now contributing to the care of chronic pain patients in particular with medical cannabis, offering a complementary therapy option, as today it announced the launch of a medical cannabis product under the trade name CannabiStada.

STADAPHARM GmbH, which is responsible for the specialty business of the Stada Group and has many years of experience in pain therapy, is now introducing its own product portfolio for this new form of therapy. Therapy with medical cannabis is primarily directed at chronic pain patients for whom established medications, such as with opioids, do not achieve satisfactory therapeutic success. Furthermore, medical cannabis can also be used for patients with spasticity in multiple sclerosis and other neurological and oncological therapy fields.

"Stada is one of the first leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand its portfolio with medical cannabis in Germany. In doing so, we are benefiting from our expertise in the field of specialty pharmaceuticals and are complementing this with a modern portfolio of patient-specific therapies," explains Stada chief executive Peter Goldschmidt.

