Stephen Hahn nominated as next FDA Commissioner

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his intention to nominate Stephen Hahn to be the next Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration.
Dr Hahn has been chief medical executive at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), Houston, Texas, since May 2018 and Gilbert H Fletcher Memorial Distinguished Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology at MDACC since January 2015. MDACC is a research-driven patient care organization that has approximately 21,000 employees with an annual revenue of $5 billion and the largest number of clinical trials in the USA.
From 1996-2014, Dr Hahn was at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was Henry K Pancoast Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology from 2005-2014. Dr Hahn was a senior investigator at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) from 1989-1996.
