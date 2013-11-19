Sunday 24 November 2024

Strong one-year results in patients with advanced melanoma treated with Merck’s MK-3475

19 November 2013
US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced additional data for MK-3475, an investigational anti-PD-1 immunotherapy, in patients with advanced melanoma that showed an estimated overall survival rate of 81% at one year across all MK-3475 monotherapy doses evaluated.

This is the first time overall survival data have been presented from the cohort of 135 patients with advanced melanoma enrolled in MSD’s ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial (PN 001) for MK-3475. Researchers presented the findings in an oral plenary session at the 10th International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research in Philadelphia.

In April 2013, MK-3475 received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for advanced melanoma from the US Food and Drug Administration. MK-3475 has emerged as one of Merck’s most important programs in the clinic with blockbuster potential. It is already in a Phase III registration study, a head-to-head with Bristol-Myers Yervoy (ipilimumab) for advanced melanoma.

New agents needed for advanced melanoma

“New agents are needed for patients with advanced melanoma,” said Caroline Robert, head of Dermatology at Gustave Roussy, Cancer Campus, Grand Paris, France. “I am excited by the results seen for MK-3475 to date as a single agent and believe these findings support further study both as a monotherapy and in combination in various solid tumors,” she added.

