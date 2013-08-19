Study finds Norgine's Dantrium reduces fatal anesthetic reactions

A new epidemiologic study has found that Dantrium (dantrolene sodium) is effective in reducing fatal anesthetic reaction in malignant hyperthermia.
The Canadian study revealed that 15.5% of adverse anesthetic reactions are triggered by succinylcholine alone. In line with previous findings, the study also concluded that early recognition and prompt administration of dantrolene intravenous are critical for patient survival and reduction of complications.
Dantrium, commercialized in Europe by privately-owned UK-based pharma company Norgine, is indicated for malignant hyperthermia and acts peripherally to lower the intracellular calcium concentration in the skeletal muscle.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze