Sumitomo Dainippon to halve its Japanese production sites

Japanese pharma company Sumitomo Dainippon (TYO: 4506) is to reduce its four production sites in Japan to just two.

It has cited the challenges to research and development-based pharma companies, along with health care cost reduction policies as the motivation behind the reorganization. The Ibaraki plant will be integrated into the Suzuka plant by 2020, and the Ehime plant will close by 2018 through outsourcing of the products currently manufactured there.

Production will then operate from Suzuka and the company’s plant in Oita, instead of the present four sites. Employees currently working at Ibaraki and Ehime will be relocated ‘in principle’ to Suzuka.