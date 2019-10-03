Summit Therapeutics climbs on positive head-to-head trial of ridinilazole

Anglo-American antibiotics developer Summit Therapeutics (AIM: SUMM) today saw its shares leap 17% pre-market, after it announced Phase II clinical trial results of ridinilazole in C. difficile infection (CDI) detailing improvements in patient quality of life following antibiotic treatment for CDI.

These results were presented in a poster session at ID Week 2019 being held in Washington DC between October 2-16

The firm’s president of S&D, Dr David Roblin, commented: “CDI is debilitating for patients, both physically and mentally. Our Phase II clinical trial documented significant early and longer-term improvements in patient quality of life over the current standard of care. These findings suggest the benefits of treatment with ridinilazole goes beyond the clinical benefits seen in the Phase II clinical trial, with our precision antibiotic also improving the overall wellbeing of the patient.”