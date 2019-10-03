Summit Therapeutics climbs on positive head-to-head trial of ridinilazole

Anglo-American antibiotics developer Summit Therapeutics (AIM: SUMM) today saw its shares leap 17% pre-market, after it announced Phase II clinical trial results of ridinilazole in C. difficile infection (CDI) detailing improvements in patient quality of life following antibiotic treatment for CDI.
These results were presented in a poster session at ID Week 2019 being held in Washington DC between October 2-16
The firm’s president of S&D, Dr David Roblin, commented: “CDI is debilitating for patients, both physically and mentally. Our Phase II clinical trial documented significant early and longer-term improvements in patient quality of life over the current standard of care. These findings suggest the benefits of treatment with ridinilazole goes beyond the clinical benefits seen in the Phase II clinical trial, with our precision antibiotic also improving the overall wellbeing of the patient.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze