Survey results exploring biopharma industry’s evolving risk model

Survey results of 250 global biopharmaceutical executives on how their companies will manage new risks associated with the changing biopharma landscape have been released by Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE).

The survey, sponsored by Merck, was conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a leading resource for economic and business research, forecasting and analysis. Findings will be presented on June 8 at the 2016 BIO International Convention in San Francisco, California.

“In response to the uncertainty and disruption facing the biopharmaceutical industry, MilliporeSigma has moved beyond old risk-management models and has adopted and is applying new strategies at the earliest stages of development and seeing them through to commercialization,” said Udit Batra, a member of the Merck executive board and chief executive, Life Science.