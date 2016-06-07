Survey results exploring biopharma industry’s evolving risk model

Survey results of 250 global biopharmaceutical executives on how their companies will manage new risks associated with the changing biopharma landscape have been released by Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE).
The survey, sponsored by Merck, was conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a leading resource for economic and business research, forecasting and analysis. Findings will be presented on June 8 at the 2016 BIO International Convention in San Francisco, California.
“In response to the uncertainty and disruption facing the biopharmaceutical industry, MilliporeSigma has moved beyond old risk-management models and has adopted and is applying new strategies at the earliest stages of development and seeing them through to commercialization,” said Udit Batra, a member of the Merck executive board and chief executive, Life Science.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze