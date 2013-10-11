TAC views “pharma myths” around South Africa’s patent law reform

As the Fix the Patent Laws campaign gains traction and South Africa moves closer towards the kind of intellectual property reform that will vastly improve access to affordable medicines, a number of claims are being publicized by the pharmaceutical industry and their allies seeking to protect their business interests, according to the SA-based Treatment Action Campaign.
The purpose of this myth-buster is to clarify that adopting legal TRIPS safeguards will not only support public health efforts but also benefit local industry and economic development. The full myth-buster publication is available at: http://www.fixthepatentlaws.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/TAC_MythBuster_Patent_Reform.pdf.
The evidence highlights how South Africa’s current intellectual property system allows exploitation by foreign companies while impeding the growth of the country’s local industry. In addition, the paper highlights what it says are the flaws in pharma’s claim that protecting health in South Africa will inhibit the development of future medicines.
Big pharma has systematically evaded investing in needs driven innovation for neglected diseases and developing country disease burdens, while simultaneously forcing developing countries to uphold patents blocking access to life-saving medicines, the TAC states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze