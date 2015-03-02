Sunday 24 November 2024

Taiho Pharma Europe submits marketing application to EMA for TAS-102 in colorectal cancer

Pharmaceutical
2 March 2015
taiho-big

Taiho Pharma Europe, a subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Otsuka (TYO: 4768), has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for TAS-102 (trifluridine and tipiracil hydrochloride) for refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.

This submission comes soon after the New Drug Application submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration, which was accepted for review by the FDA on February 17, 2015. The submission is supported by the results of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III RECOURSE trial in 800 patients whose disease had progressed after, or who were intolerant to, standard therapies. It met the primary efficacy endpoint of statistically-significant improvement in overall survival versus placebo and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that observed in other clinical trials.

Eric Benn, director of Taiho Pharma Europe, said: “Submission of the TAS-102 Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency is a significant milestone for the company. It exemplifies our commitment to delivering novel cancer treatment options to patients and physicians. We look forward to working with the EMA as it conducts its review of TAS-102.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze