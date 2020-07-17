Takeaways from a different six months in pharma M&A

The total value of M&A deals in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector was down by more than 88.5% in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

It would not be accurate to blame this entirely on the coronavirus pandemic, which was not impacting western markets badly until March, by which time the year had already got off to a slow start in terms of the deals being done.

January, a month that coincides with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, is usually one of the year's busiest for high-value acquisition announcements.