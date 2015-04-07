Taxus Cardium in deal with Reddy's for Generx

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS: CRXM) has entered into a binding term sheet with India’s Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) for an exclusive territorial license covering the co-development, marketing and sales of Generx (alferminogene tadenovec, Ad5FGF-4), an angiogenic microvascular gene therapy Phase III product candidate for patients with refractory angina, and myocardial ischemia due to cardiac microvascular insufficiency (CMI).
The agreement initially covers certain territories and international markets, including Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Venezuela, Vietnam and Myanmar, and provides the right of first refusal for Dr Reddy's to negotiate additional exclusive license agreements to market and sell the Generx gene therapy product candidate in over 30 other countries in Latin America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Subsidiary Angionetics responsible for global commercialization
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze