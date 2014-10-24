The cancer drug discovery system is broken, global summit hears

The global system for discovering new cancer drugs is ‘broken’, and failing to turn dramatic scientific advances into enough innovative, game-changing medicines, a world-leading UK expert has warned.
Professor Paul Workman (pictured), interim chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, London, told the World Oncology Forum, in Switzerland, that big leaps forward in cancer treatment were now possible, but only with major changes to the model for discovering and developing drugs. Professor Workman said that concerted action was needed by governments, pharmaceutical companies, regulators and academic institutions to fix a system that was failing to take the risks needed to deliver exciting new treatments.
He said drugs were only available for 5% of the 500 known cancer drug targets, meaning that far more are needed to deliver the combination treatments that are essential to overcome the major problem of cancer evolution and drug resistance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze