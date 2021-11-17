Wednesday 19 November 2025

Thousands spared strokes thanks to new NHS England drug agreements

Pharmaceutical
17 November 2021
More than 20,000 strokes and 5,000 deaths could be averted after NHS England struck new agreements to expand life-saving blood thinning drugs, chief executive Amanda Pritchard announced yesterday.

The National Health Service (NHS) will now dramatically scale up the use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) with as many as 610,000 more patients set to benefit over the next three years.

The drugs prevent strokes by treating and preventing blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), a condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

