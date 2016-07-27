Three leading therapy areas make up 68% of pharma pipeline; report

The top three therapy areas – namely oncology, infectious diseases and central nervous system (CNS) disorders – accounted for a combined 68% of the overall pharmaceutical industry development pipeline as of first-quarter 2016, new research shows.

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s Innovation Tracking Factbook 2016 report, oncology is by far the largest therapy area, with almost 7,000 products in active development, almost matching the combined size of the next two therapy areas, infectious diseases and CNS disorders, which each have over 3,000 products in active development.

However, there is a great deal of pipeline activity in the next few therapy areas, with immunology, metabolic disorders and cardiovascular diseases each having pipelines consisting of over 1,000 products.