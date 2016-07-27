Three leading therapy areas make up 68% of pharma pipeline; report

The top three therapy areas – namely oncology, infectious diseases and central nervous system (CNS) disorders – accounted for a combined 68% of the overall pharmaceutical industry development pipeline as of first-quarter 2016, new research shows.
According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s Innovation Tracking Factbook 2016 report, oncology is by far the largest therapy area, with almost 7,000 products in active development, almost matching the combined size of the next two therapy areas, infectious diseases and CNS disorders, which each have over 3,000 products in active development.
However, there is a great deal of pipeline activity in the next few therapy areas, with immunology, metabolic disorders and cardiovascular diseases each having pipelines consisting of over 1,000 products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze