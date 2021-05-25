Sunday 24 November 2024

Tillotts Pharma continues growth with launch in Benelux

25 May 2021
Switzerland-based Tillotts Pharma, part of Japan’s Zeria Group (TYO: 4559), today announced entering new markets in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux).

The development of these markets underlines Tillotts’ commitment in accelerating its expansion in Europe and is expected to continue fuelling strong growth for the group in 2021. In November 2020, Tillotts acquired the rights to Dificlir (fidaxomicin) from Astellas Pharma’s (TYO: 4503) European subsidiary. The drug is for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), and marks the next important step in opening new affiliates in Europe.

The new structure will allow the company to fully exploit its potential by offering innovative pharmaceutical products in the field of gastroenterology and beyond. Given the geographical proximity, the Benelux organization will be managed by Tillotts Pharma France, which relies on strong expertise within the gastrointestinal therapeutic area working closely together with scientific experts, medical and patients’ organizations.

