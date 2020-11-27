Tillotts acquires rights for Dificlir from Astellas

Switzerland-based Tillotts Pharma, part of Japan’s Zeria Group (TYO: 4559), has acquired the rights to Dificlir (fidaxomicin) from Astellas Pharma’s (TYO: 4503) European subsidiary.
Under the terms of the deal, Tillotts will pay 109 million euros ($130 million) to acquire the product rights from Astellas Europe in the following regions: Europe, Middle East, Africa and selected Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Since February 2011, Dificlir, a narrow-spectrum macrocyclic anti-bacterial agent available as film-coated tablets and granules, has been licensed by Astellas from US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).
