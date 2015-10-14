Toyama Chemical out-licenses RA drug to Turkey’s TR-Pharm

Fujifilm Group company Toyama Chemical has signed a licensing agreement with Turkish drugmaker TR-Pharm concerning Toyama’s rheumatoid arthritis drug iguratimod (T-614).

Iguratimod is a drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis jointly developed with Eisai (TYO: 4523). It was approved for manufacturing and marketing in Japan in June 2012 (The Pharma Letter July 3), and launched in the domestic market in September of the same year, under the trade names Kolbet and Careram.

The new licensing partner TR-Pharm is an affiliate of R-Pharm, a leading Russian drugmaker. TR-Pharm has been established as a development and manufacturing base for Turkey, Middle East and North Africa. TR-Pharm has over 10 agents in the development pipeline, focusing on the fields of oncology, virology and inflammatory diseases for business expansion.