Toyama Chemical out-licenses RA drug to Turkey’s TR-Pharm

Fujifilm Group company Toyama Chemical has signed a licensing agreement with Turkish drugmaker TR-Pharm concerning Toyama’s rheumatoid arthritis drug iguratimod (T-614).
Iguratimod is a drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis jointly developed with Eisai (TYO: 4523). It was approved for manufacturing and marketing in Japan in June 2012 (The Pharma Letter July 3), and launched in the domestic market in September of the same year, under the trade names Kolbet and Careram.
The new licensing partner TR-Pharm is an affiliate of R-Pharm, a leading Russian drugmaker. TR-Pharm has been established as a development and manufacturing base for Turkey, Middle East and North Africa. TR-Pharm has over 10 agents in the development pipeline, focusing on the fields of oncology, virology and inflammatory diseases for business expansion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze