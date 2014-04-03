Saturday 8 November 2025

UCB enters strategic alliance with Weill-Cornell in three discovery projects

Pharmaceutical
3 April 2014

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has launched a major, three-year strategic research alliance with Weill-Cornell Medical College that aims to convert scientific discovery into transformative health improvements in areas of high patient need.

This research alliance reflects UCB’s belief that science progresses more rapidly when innovation is fostered by strong partnerships with leading academic partners.

UCB will provide funding for three translational research programs over three years in the areas of bone disorders, metabolic disease and rare genetic variant analysis led respectively by Laurie Glimcher, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill-Cornell Medical College, Timothy McGraw, Professor of Biochemistry, and Ronald Crystal, chairman of Genetic Medicine. The research programs are aligned with a key strategy of UCB NewMedicine to focus on the discovery of medicines targeting pathways with a high level of genetic and human validation.

