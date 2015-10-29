UCB ups FY outlook boosted by a 19% rise in nine-month sales

Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) raised its full year outlook after reporting strong new drug sales for nine months to September 2015.

The company said it now expected revenue of about 3.75 billion euros ($4.14 billion), core profit of some 800 million euros and core earnings per share in the range of 2.00 to 2.10 euros.

Chief executive Christophe Tellier, said, "We are pleased with UCB's performance in 2015. Our core medicines continue their strong growth path and our pipeline continues to grow and to deliver results."