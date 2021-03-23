UK government outlines ambition to put research at heart of NHS

The UK government has set out its vision for the future of clinical research delivery.

Its publication, Saving and improving lives: the future of UK clinical research delivery, has been developed by the government and devolved administrations, with input from groups including the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

The government wants to deliver faster, more efficient and more innovative research, from the streamlining of costing, contracting and approvals processes to the Health Research Authority’s rapid ethics review pilot, which aims to halve the time to provide a final opinion for research applications.