UK pharma manufacturers encouraged to give views on regulation enforcement in government review

The UK government has launched a review this week which invites pharmaceutical manufacturers and producers to give their views on how well national regulators and local authorities enforce rules governing the sector.

The Department for Business, Innovation & Skills hopes that the Focus on Enforcement review will allow ministers to hear about any unnecessary burdens that are being placed on businesses, any duplication and inconsistencies between regulatory bodies, and to find out whether companies are receiving the clear guidance they need to comply with the law. Firms are also invited to identify areas of good enforcement practice which could be replicated elsewhere.

Business Minister Michael Fallon said: “The UK pharmaceutical industry is a vital player in an increasingly competitive international market. We must maximize its potential to attract investment, innovate and create jobs, while maintaining world-class quality and safety standards. I want firms to tell us how we can improve the environment in which they work. We want to make sure regulation is proportionately and intelligently applied to facilitate their contribution to our economy.”