UK researchers find pancreatic cancer potential for plerixafor

A possible new method for treating pancreatic cancer which enables the body’s immune system to attack and kill cancer cells has been developed by researchers at the UK’s Cambridge University.
The method uses a drug, known as AMD3100 or plerixafor, which breaks down the protective barrier surrounding pancreatic cancer tumors, enabling cancer-attacking T cells to get through. The drug is used in combination with an antibody that blocks a second target, which improves the activity of these T cells.
The drug is already approved under the trade name Mozobil for use in patients undergoing a bone marrow transplant and is marketed by US biotech Genzyme, part of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
