UK's CHM cautions on yellow fever vaccine Stamaril

A review of the yellow fever vaccine Stamaril, marketed by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), carried out by the UK’s Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) has found that, for most people, the balance of benefits and possible side effects of the vaccine remains overwhelmingly favorable. However, it recommends that further precautions should be taken in people with weakened immunity and in those aged 60 years or older.
A letter from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the National Travel Health Network and Centre, Public Health England and Health Protection Scotland (HPS) has been circulated to yellow fever vaccination centers to advise them of the CHM’s recommendations.
An article in the MHRA’s safety bulletin, Drug Safety Update, has also been published to inform other healthcare professionals.
