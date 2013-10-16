UK’s Innovation Scorecard shows number of medicines used

The UK’s NHS Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) has this morning published the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Technology Appraisals in the NHS in England Innovation Scorecard.
The scorecard is part of the reaction to the Innovation, Health and Wealth report from December 2011 which set out plans to support adoption and spread of innovation in the National Health Service (NHS). One of the actions identified in IHW aims to drive compliance with Technology Appraisals (TAs) and reduce variation by publishing information that relates to levels of compliance with NICE TAs.
Scope of the scorecard
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze