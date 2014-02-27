Sunday 24 November 2024

UK’s NICE publishes new standards to improve care for children and young people with cancer

Pharmaceutical
27 February 2014

All children and young people with cancer should have the opportunity to take part in relevant clinical trials to increase knowledge about the disease and improve survival rates. This is one of a number of recommendations by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to improve standards of care for children, teenagers and young adults with the disease.

The new NICE quality standard for children and young people with cancer says that the participation of the younger generation in clinical trials is “an important factor that has contributed to improved survival rates on childhood cancers.” It calls for suitable trials to be identified by the child or young person’s multidisciplinary care team and that the young child or adult in question is able to make an informed decision about whether or not to participate.

Follows experts’ call for change in EU system

The NICE announcement comes soon after leading cancer experts warned that children with cancer are being denied potentially life-saving drugs because European Union rules are allowing companies to trial some drugs only in adults (The Pharma Letter February 18). Under the current European Union system, pharma companies often gain exemptions from carrying out expensive testing of cancer drugs in patients under the age of 18, even where a drug’s mechanism of action suggests it could work in children, the experts noted, calling for modifications to the system.

Gillian Leng, deputy chief executive of the NICE, said: “It is estimated that nearly 3,200 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer in England each year. Thankfully, survival rates are increasing, due in no small part to new, more effective medicines. Clinical trials lie at the heart of drug development and without children and young people participating in research, there would be no new advancements in treatments and our knowledge of the disease would stall. Our new quality standard recognizes this by recommending children and young people be given the opportunity to take part in relevant trials as long as they are eligible to take part and it is what they want to do.”

Aimed at supporting health care professionals to deliver consistent high quality care, the NICE quality standard’s statement that children and young people with cancer should be offered the opportunity to take part in clinical trials if they are eligible has been welcomed by clinicians and scientists.

Separate multidisciplinary teams should be assigned

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze