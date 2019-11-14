UK trade body calls for focus on pharma ahead of general election

With a December general election looming in the UK, the British pharmaceutical industry has outlined its policy priorities, calling on political parties to support UK science and research.
Launching its Manifesto for Medicine, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said the next government should seek to “maintain the UK’s position as a global leader in medicines and vaccines development into the future.”
The industry body is calling on all parties to prioritise patients and health security in the future UK – EU relationship.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze