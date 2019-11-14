UK trade body calls for focus on pharma ahead of general election

With a December general election looming in the UK, the British pharmaceutical industry has outlined its policy priorities, calling on political parties to support UK science and research.

Launching its Manifesto for Medicine, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said the next government should seek to “maintain the UK’s position as a global leader in medicines and vaccines development into the future.”

The industry body is calling on all parties to prioritise patients and health security in the future UK – EU relationship.