Report and ABPI urge UK government to get a Brexit deal

A report has been published on the progress made by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and partners to prepare supply lines ahead of the country leaving the European Union (EU).

The UK’s National Audit Office (NAO) has published the report, titled Exiting the EU: supplying the health and social care sectors, which looks at where the DHSC, other government departments, the National Health Service (NHS), social care providers and private sector suppliers are in their preparations, and what the remaining areas of risk are.

At the moment, despite parliament passing a bill to stop it, the default position is for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on October 31, in the absence of an agreement or extension.