Register for belated Brexit freight capacity, medical suppliers urged

Companies transporting medical products into or out of the UK are being advised to register for government-procured freight capacity in case there is a no-deal Brexit – even though the service will not be ready in time.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, on Tuesday issued an update on continuity of medical supplies should no deal or extension be agreed before October 31, when the UK is currently due to leave the European Union.

Ferry contracts promised to be awarded soon