UK biotech investment slows amid Brexit uncertainty

A report from the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) finds that investment in UK biotech companies is slowing, with a total of £869 million ($1 billion) being raised for the year up to 31 August.

The amount is a significant drop from the previous record-breaking years of 2015 and 2018, when totals of £1.9 billion and £2.2 billion were raised.

In the third quarter, £114 million was raised in venture capital investment by UK biotech companies, with the largest single sum, £82 million, going to Juvanescence, a company researching health and life-extending technologies.