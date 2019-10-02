UK biotech investment slows amid Brexit uncertainty

A report from the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) finds that investment in UK biotech companies is slowing, with a total of £869 million ($1 billion) being raised for the year up to 31 August.
The amount is a significant drop from the previous record-breaking years of 2015 and 2018, when totals of £1.9 billion and £2.2 billion were raised.
In the third quarter, £114 million was raised in venture capital investment by UK biotech companies, with the largest single sum, £82 million, going to Juvanescence, a company researching health and life-extending technologies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze