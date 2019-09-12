Internal briefing raises fears over impact of no-deal Brexit

Following the publication of an internal UK government briefing on the likely impact of a no-deal Brexit, and plans to mitigate those effects, the British pharmaceutical industry has called for more practical details from the Government on how plans will be implemented.

The effects described in documents prepared for “Operation Yellowhammer” include blockages to the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The briefing states: “Unmitigated, this will have an impact on the supply of medicines and medical supplies.”