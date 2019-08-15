Healthcare professionals predict further Brexit delay

What do healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the UK, Europe and the USA think will happen next in the Brexit saga?
The most common answer among UK and US HCPs, according to a GlobalData survey, is that there will be further Brexit delays once the current deadline of October 31 is reached. However, 43% of European Union (EU) respondents now expect a no deal Brexit.
Urte Jakimaviciute, senior director of market research at GlobalData, said: “Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement has already been rejected three times by the UK parliament. With the EU and the UK making no further progress to address the Irish border issue, it is unlikely that the agreement will be sealed.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze