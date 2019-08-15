Healthcare professionals predict further Brexit delay

What do healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the UK, Europe and the USA think will happen next in the Brexit saga?

The most common answer among UK and US HCPs, according to a GlobalData survey, is that there will be further Brexit delays once the current deadline of October 31 is reached. However, 43% of European Union (EU) respondents now expect a no deal Brexit.

Urte Jakimaviciute, senior director of market research at GlobalData, said: “Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement has already been rejected three times by the UK parliament. With the EU and the UK making no further progress to address the Irish border issue, it is unlikely that the agreement will be sealed.”