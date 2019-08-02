With no-deal Brexit looming, UK provides £434 million to ease drug supply

Amid fears that the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU) will likely be disruptive to trade, the British government has said it will provide funding to “accelerate preparations at the border, support business readiness and ensure the supply of critical medicines.”

A week after the UK’s controversial new Prime Minister Boris Johnson took office, the pound has plummeted against the dollar over concerns that a so-called “no deal Brexit” is increasingly likely to occur at the end of October.

Mr Johnson, a staunch Brexit supporter, has said that the UK is now “getting ready to come out on October the 31st, come what may.”