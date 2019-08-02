With no-deal Brexit looming, UK provides £434 million to ease drug supply

Amid fears that the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU) will likely be disruptive to trade, the British government has said it will provide funding to “accelerate preparations at the border, support business readiness and ensure the supply of critical medicines.”
A week after the UK’s controversial new Prime Minister Boris Johnson took office, the pound has plummeted against the dollar over concerns that a so-called “no deal Brexit” is increasingly likely to occur at the end of October.
Mr Johnson, a staunch Brexit supporter, has said that the UK is now “getting ready to come out on October the 31st, come what may.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze