Parallel exports out of UK banned for certain medicines

The UK government has banned parallel exports of certain drugs amid fears that Brexit's potential impact on the pound could worsen current shortages.

A further fall in the value of the pound, which is particularly likely if there is a no-deal Brexit, could make medicines meant for UK patients even more attractive as a prospect for companies that then look to sell them overseas.

Of the list of 24 drugs for which parallel exporting is now banned, 19 are hormone replacement therapy products.