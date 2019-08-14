UK throws veil of secrecy over no-deal Brexit plan

As the UK begins to make more extensive plans for an abrupt departure from the European Union, the country’s health ministry has confirmed that a number of pharma groups have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) concerning the preparations.

A so-called “no-deal Brexit” is widely believed to be more likely following the installment of hardliner Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson has said that the UK is “getting ready to come out on October the 31st, come what may,” and an additional £434 million ($523 million) has been made available to facilitate the importation of vital medicines in that eventuality.