Tory win brings short-term certainty but broader uncertainty goes on

Parts of the UK and European pharma and biotech industry have spent significant periods of the last three and a half years preparing for possible Brexit outcomes.

Lobbying, stockpiling, moving resources and, on the biotech side, having to talk up the UK life sciences ecosystem and investment opportunities to compensate against investor fears and reputational damage, have been just a few of the extra activities that the spectre of Brexit has enforced.

But it is far from over.