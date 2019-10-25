Tips for pharma on getting ready for Brexit

When Brexit will happen, and whether it will involve the UK leaving with or without a deal, is not something that anyone can tell companies, but the government is at least making efforts to help them prepare for every eventuality.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has issued a series of tips for the life science sector, which it has said is about ‘supporting business to get ready for Brexit and enabling them to advantage of the opportunities that leaving the European Union (EU) will bring’.

'Business preparedness is mixed'